We agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
