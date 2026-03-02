Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

The military clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered its fifth consecutive day, leading to heightened tension in an already tumultuous region affected by U.S.–Israeli actions against Iran and the resulting fallout from Tehran. The fighting, although intense, has somewhat de-escalated compared to its explosive beginnings.

On Monday, Afghan forces escalated their military response by targeting a Pakistani tank at the Paktika province border. The Taliban defense ministry claims over 100 enemy personnel have been killed, with several Pakistani posts seized. Meanwhile, Pakistani jets reportedly attempted an assault on the Bagram air base, which was swiftly repelled by defensive measures.

Despite both nations claiming significant military triumphs, verifiable details remain scant. Mediators such as Qatar have offered to broker peace, but progress is stalled amidst accusations and regional engagements. Central to the discord are Pakistani allegations that Afghanistan shelters militants targeting Islamabad, a claim Afghanistan firmly denies.

