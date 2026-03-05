Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister says America 'will come to bitterly regret' the precedent it has set after sub sank frigate, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:43 IST
Iran's foreign minister says America 'will come to bitterly regret' the precedent it has set after sub sank frigate, reports AP.

Iran's foreign minister says America 'will come to bitterly regret' the precedent it has set after sub sank frigate, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's Expanding Fleet

Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's Expanding Fleet

 Global
2
Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests in Aminagar Village Clash

Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests in Aminagar Village Clash

 India
3
Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

 Australia
4
China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

China Charts Future: From Tech Supremacy to Population Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026