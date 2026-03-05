Stock Markets Waver Amid Middle East Conflict Tensions

In an environment fraught with geopolitical tension, U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday, with investors closely monitoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This downturn follows Iran's latest missile strike toward Israel, which further heightened market anxieties after a previous day's cautious recovery.

Investors shifted towards safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar, while U.S. Treasury yields hit levels not seen since early February. Oil prices continued their ascent, raising fears of broader economic impacts amidst the ongoing conflict, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve's economic outlook.

Despite market turbulence, tech stocks provided a glimmer of hope, leading a brief rebound on Wednesday. Updated economic data and U.S.-Iran diplomatic openness, coupled with President Donald Trump's assurances on oil markets, helped stabilize sentiment. As the markets anxiously await the latest jobless claims and non-farm payrolls report, investors also anticipate fresh insights from the Federal Reserve later today.