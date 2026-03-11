Opposition raised questions on Speaker's integrity; you are questioning our democratic processes: Home Minister Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition raised questions on Speaker's integrity; you are questioning our democratic processes: Home Minister Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opposition's resolution seeking removal of Om Birla as speaker rejected in Lok Sabha by voice vote.
Lok Sabha Speaker Retains Seat Amid Opposition Outcry
Amit Shah Criticizes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Monalisa Bhonsle Seeks Police Protection to Marry Boyfriend Amidst Family Opposition
Speaker's Stance: The Repeated 'No' Sparking Opposition Fury