Turbulence in the Middle Eastern Energy Sector: Stakes High for Indian OMCs and GAIL

Fitch Ratings has raised concerns over potential cash-flow pressures that Indian oil marketing companies and GAIL may face as tensions involving Iran continue. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz or prolonged elevated oil prices are key risks identified.

Despite possible near-term weakening of credit metrics, the ratings of state-run firms are expected to hold up due to significant government backing. Among oil marketing companies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is poised with the strongest balance-sheet resilience against supply disruptions, followed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The Indian government is anticipated to strive for a balance between maintaining the financial health of these companies and managing inflation and fiscal policy. GAIL faces risks from potential liquified natural gas supply disruptions from the Middle East, but has some headroom thanks to a diversified sourcing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)