Meghalaya violence: Advised to move to safer place after info of possible attack, but I am not afraid and staying at home, says CM.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
