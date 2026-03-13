Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of airstrikes on homes in Kabul and Kandahar as fighting enters third week, reports AP.
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:38 IST
