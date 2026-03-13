Assam's Bodoland had been witness to Congress betrayal for years, while BJP ensured long-lasting peace: Modi in address to Kokrajhar rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:24 IST
Congress spreading misinformation even amid West Asia war situation: PM at Guwahati rally.