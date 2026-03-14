Barak Valley once hub of trade, but its strength was snatched away; BJP's 'double engine' govt working to reverse this, says PM in Silchar.
PTI | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Barak Valley once hub of trade, but its strength was snatched away; BJP's 'double engine' govt working to reverse this, says PM in Silchar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Where Congress stops thinking, we start working from there: Modi in Assam's Silchar.
Congress allowed such drawing of boundary during Independence that Barak Valley got disconnected from sea: PM in Assam's Silchar.
Congress misguided youths of Assam into path of violence, terrorism, while today state is ocean of opportunities: Modi in Silchar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar.
BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development: Modi in Assam's Silchar.