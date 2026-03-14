There is no law and order in Punjab. 3 sarpanchs killed in 2026, gangsters extorting money, ASI killed in police chowki: Amit Shah.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:26 IST
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- India
There is no law and order in Punjab. 3 sarpanchs killed in 2026, gangsters extorting money, ASI killed in police chowki: Amit Shah.
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