Punjab govt, Cong misleading farmers: Shah referring to India-US trade deal.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab govt, Cong misleading farmers: Shah referring to India-US trade deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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