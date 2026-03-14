Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying LPG crossed Strait of Hormuz safely early this morning, says senior shipping ministry official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:28 IST
Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying LPG crossed Strait of Hormuz safely early this morning, says senior shipping ministry official.
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