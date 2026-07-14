On Tuesday, a serious incident unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, where an Iranian strike on a UAE oil tanker claimed an Indian crew member's life. Veteran West Asia analyst Waiel Awwad labeled the attack on civilian and commercial vessels 'unfortunate' while blaming the United States for violating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran.

Speaking to ANI, Awwad expressed his condolences over the loss of life and criticized the US for actions which allegedly breached the MoU. This agreement authorized Iran to oversee the passage of ships in the strait. Awwad accused Washington of attempting maneuvers through routes avoiding Iranian control, hinting at the US's intentions toward conflict.

An MoU agreed last month between the US and Iran included a halt to military operations and safe vessel passage through the strait. Awwad defended Iran's targeting of ships violating its consents, attributing such responses to repeated US attacks on Iranian sites. He portrayed US President Trump’s strategies as efforts to dominate oil resources, warning of potential global crises if tensions escalate.