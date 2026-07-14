Strait of Hormuz Tension: Iranian Airport Strike Sparks Global Anxiety
Experienced West Asia analyst Waiel Awwad criticized Iran's attack on UAE oil tankers, emphasizing that civilian ships were targeted. Denouncing US actions violating the Iran-US MoU, he stressed Washington’s strategy of asserting control. The incident sparked strong global reactions and highlighted potential global crisis impacts on food, oil, and humanitarian security.
On Tuesday, a serious incident unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, where an Iranian strike on a UAE oil tanker claimed an Indian crew member's life. Veteran West Asia analyst Waiel Awwad labeled the attack on civilian and commercial vessels 'unfortunate' while blaming the United States for violating a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran.
Speaking to ANI, Awwad expressed his condolences over the loss of life and criticized the US for actions which allegedly breached the MoU. This agreement authorized Iran to oversee the passage of ships in the strait. Awwad accused Washington of attempting maneuvers through routes avoiding Iranian control, hinting at the US's intentions toward conflict.
An MoU agreed last month between the US and Iran included a halt to military operations and safe vessel passage through the strait. Awwad defended Iran's targeting of ships violating its consents, attributing such responses to repeated US attacks on Iranian sites. He portrayed US President Trump’s strategies as efforts to dominate oil resources, warning of potential global crises if tensions escalate.
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