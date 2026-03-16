Israel always prefers diplomacy, went for military action after that option exhausted: Envoy Azar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Israel always prefers diplomacy, went for military action after that option exhausted: Envoy Azar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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