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Future will be brighter if Iran decides to change and recognises Israel: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:44 IST
Future will be brighter if Iran decides to change and recognises Israel: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.
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Future will be brighter if Iran decides to change and recognises Israel: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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