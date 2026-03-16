Future will be brighter if Iran decides to change and recognises Israel: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Future will be brighter if Iran decides to change and recognises Israel: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- Reuven Azar
- diplomacy
- recognition
- future
- stability
- regional
- peace
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
Unity Through Faith: Adityanath's Vision for India's Future
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Threaten Global Oil Stability
Nitte University's BArch Program: Crafting the Future of Architecture
Iranian Women's Soccer Team Faces Uncertain Future Amid Asylum Withdrawals
Stability in Paris: U.S. and China Discuss Prospective Trade Agreements