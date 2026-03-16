Trump may delay China trip due to Iran war, but Treasury's Bessent says it's not to pressure Beijing on Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST
Trump may delay China trip due to Iran war, but Treasury's Bessent says it's not to pressure Beijing on Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.
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