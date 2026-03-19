Israeli minister says electricity grid in the north has been damaged as media show fire near Haifa refinery, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:22 IST
Israeli minister says electricity grid in the north has been damaged as media show fire near Haifa refinery, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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