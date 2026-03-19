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Iran Missile Strike: Haifa Oil Refineries Targeted with Minimal Damage

An Iranian missile strike targeted oil refineries in Haifa, Israel, causing minor disruptions without significant damage. Power was briefly affected but quickly restored. Although no casualties were reported, the attack indicates heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The incident is under investigation as a hazardous materials situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:24 IST
Iran Missile Strike: Haifa Oil Refineries Targeted with Minimal Damage

In a recent escalation of tensions, an Iranian missile strike targeted oil refineries in Haifa, Israel's northern port city, according to the country's Energy Ministry. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, caused minor disruptions but no significant damage, as reported by Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

Power outages temporarily affected the area, but the electricity supply was restored shortly after. Cohen confirmed that damage to the power grid in the north was localized, and no significant impact on Israeli infrastructure sites was reported.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared responsibility for targeting refineries in Haifa and Ashdod, alongside several security and military support centers. Meanwhile, Israeli bomb disposal units are managing debris in Haifa. Despite the strike's limited impact, this incident marks a continuing pattern of conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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