Congress releases third list of 22 candidates for Assam Assembly polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress releases third list of 22 candidates for Assam Assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has also no ability to produce ballistic missiles: Netanyahu.
Congress Unveils Strategic Candidate Roster for Kerala Assembly Elections
Internal Rifts in Congress: Cross-Voting Chaos Amidst Rajya Sabha Elections
Congress Reveals Third Candidate List for Assam Assembly Elections
Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.