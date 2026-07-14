Vande Mataram 150 Years: National Theatre Festival Unites India

The Ministry of Culture has unveiled plans for a National Theatre Festival, commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the Kalidas Jayanti. This nationwide celebration will revolve around the themes of national unity and patriotism, according to Sangeet Natak Akademi chairman Sandhya Purecha.

Speaking to ANI, Purecha detailed the event's objectives, emphasizing its role in spreading the message of 'Vande Mataram' across diverse artistic expressions. The festival is set to commence on July 15, covering various centers throughout the nation and involving artists from every state and union territory.

This initiative will feature 150 performances that highlight India's theatrical richness across 39 languages and dialects. It aims not just to honor 'Vande Mataram' but also to contribute to the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat @2047' by promoting culture as a cornerstone for national unity and creative expression.