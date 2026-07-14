Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Libya's Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off Libya's eastern coast as a wooden boat carrying at least 50 migrants capsized, leaving only 10 survivors. The boat, according to security sources, overturned near El-Bardaa Island, approximately 70 kilometers west of Tobruk.

Since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has served as a precarious transit point for migrants seeking to escape poverty and conflict in sub-Saharan Africa. These individuals embark on perilous journeys across both desert landscapes and the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe.

Rescue teams recently recovered four bodies and saved 24 individuals from another vessel found drifting in Libyan waters for two weeks. This follows June's tragedy when authorities also retrieved around 26 bodies after a similar maritime disaster.