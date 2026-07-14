Europe Faces Scorching Heatwave and Raging Wildfires

Waterbombing aircraft traversed the skies over the river Seine as firefighting teams tirelessly battled to control a forest fire in the southern region of Paris, continuing into the third consecutive day amid escalating temperatures. This heatwave engulfs Europe, with France, Britain, Spain, and Italy contending with its brutal effects.

Scientists attribute the increasingly frequent and severe climatic events to climate change, as forests and landscapes become primed for ignition. France braces for a potential record-setting year of wildfires, with over 32,000 hectares already scorched, surpassing previous years' records.

As Italy expects soaring temperatures, authorities in Munich enforce strict water usage restrictions due to drought conditions. Transport and power supplies across Europe are also affected, with rivers running low and freight costs climbing. Climate experts predict continued extreme weather conditions across the continent.