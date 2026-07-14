Pogacar's Heroic Solo Attack Seals Stage 10 Victory

Tadej Pogacar, a four-time Tour de France champion, launched a successful solo attack during the 10th stage of the competition, extending his overall lead. Despite attempts by Jonas Vingegaard to catch up, Pogacar sped to victory, finishing 32 seconds ahead of second-place Remco Evenepoel. The challenging ride included two steep climbs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:49 IST
Pogacar's Heroic Solo Attack Seals Stage 10 Victory
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • France

Tadej Pogacar, the four-time Tour de France champion, showcased his dominance on Tuesday by launching a blistering solo attack to clinch victory in the 10th stage of the prestigious cycling tournament.

Pogacar's remarkable performance increased his overall lead to three minutes and 36 seconds, leaving Jonas Vingegaard and other contenders trailing. The thrilling 166.6 km ride from Aurillac to Le Lioran was marked by steep category one climbs, leading to a memorable finish.

Despite facing loud boos from some in the crowd, Pogacar maintained composure to secure the win, ultimately honored the tradition in remembrance of Bastille Day, and expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating: 'They give us more power.'

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