UDF's allegations against state govt regarding Sabarimala will not create any impact in Assembly polls: CM Vijayan to PTI Videos.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
UDF's allegations against state govt regarding Sabarimala will not create any impact in Assembly polls: CM Vijayan to PTI Videos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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