First time in the history of Himachal, budget reduced by Rs 3,586 crore due to discontinuation of RDG, says CM Sukhu.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:03 IST
First time in the history of Himachal, budget reduced by Rs 3,586 crore due to discontinuation of RDG, says CM Sukhu.
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