In talks with Iran President Pezeshkian, PM Modi expresses hope that the festive season brings peace, stability, prosperity to West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In talks with Iran President Pezeshkian, PM Modi expresses hope that the festive season brings peace, stability, prosperity to West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Iran
- Pezeshkian
- West Asia
- diplomacy
- peace
- stability
- prosperity
- future
- festive season
ALSO READ
Peace Prevails: Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Delhi
Modi and Pezeshkian: A Stride Towards West Asian Peace
Iran's Call for Peace: Pezeshkian's Plea for Regional Stability
Rajnath Singh Advocates Diplomacy Over Warfare in West Asia
Rajnath Singh Applauds Modi's Vision for India's Stability Amid Global Crisis