PM Modi condemns attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia that threaten regional stability, disrupt global supply chains.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi condemns attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia that threaten regional stability, disrupt global supply chains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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