In talks with Iran President, PM Modi appreciates Iran's continued support for safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In talks with Iran President, PM Modi appreciates Iran's continued support for safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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