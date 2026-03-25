White House says talks 'have not' hit dead end after Iran reportedly rejected a US proposal for ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:31 IST
White House says talks 'have not' hit dead end after Iran reportedly rejected a US proposal for ceasefire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Strikes, Negotiations, and Rising Tensions: A Middle Eastern Conflict Insight
Iran's Resolve: Rising Tensions and Strategic Negotiations
Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Diplomatic Talks
Tensions Escalate Amid Denied U.S.-Iran Negotiations
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Israel Discuss Iran Negotiations