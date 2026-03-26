Iranian foreign minister says ''we do not plan on any negotiations'' with the United States, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:32 IST
Iranian foreign minister says ''we do not plan on any negotiations'' with the United States, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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