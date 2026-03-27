Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged despite volatility in crude oil prices due to West Asia crisis: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged despite volatility in crude oil prices due to West Asia crisis: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Diesel
- Rajya Sabha
- FM Sitharaman
- West Asia
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