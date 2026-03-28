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Trump says it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize ties once Iran war ends, reports AP.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:46 IST
Trump says it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize ties once Iran war ends, reports AP.

Trump says it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize ties once Iran war ends, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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