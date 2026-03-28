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Iranian missile attack wounds several US troops and damages several planes at Saudi air base, reports AP citing a source.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:00 IST
Iranian missile attack wounds several US troops and damages several planes at Saudi air base, reports AP citing a source.

Iranian missile attack wounds several US troops and damages several planes at Saudi air base, reports AP citing a source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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