NIA Launches Extensive Search in Sundarpada Blast Probe

In a major development concerning the Sundarpada bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of searches in and around Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. These operations targeted three specific locations. The focus was on uncovering the origins of the explosive materials and components involved, as well as determining how these resources were intended to be used, the NIA reported.

The anti-terror agency emphasized its focus on tracing the financial sources behind the procurement of these damaging components. During the investigative drive, the NIA seized numerous digital devices and incriminating materials, which will undergo forensic scrutiny to aid the ongoing investigation, according to the agency's statement.

The locations for these searches were identified after a meticulous examination of evidence gathered earlier from an individual who had already been apprehended in the case. Initial probes suggest that the explosion occurred accidentally as four individuals attempted to improvise a bomb atop a building in Azad Nagar Colony, Sundarpada, on January 27, causing severe injuries. The case, initially overseen by the Airfield Police Station, was handed over to the NIA in April. Investigations persist to identify further suspects involved in this incident.