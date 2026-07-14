Macky Sall's Bid for U.N. Secretary-General: A Journey to Redemption

Former Senegalese President Macky Sall is set to make a public visit to Senegal, his first since leaving office, as he campaigns for the role of U.N. secretary-general. Despite controversies involving economic misreporting and attempted election delays, Sall aims to secure the prestigious international position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:23 IST
Macky Sall's Bid for U.N. Secretary-General: A Journey to Redemption
Macky Sall
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Former Senegal leader Macky Sall is returning to Senegal for the first time since his presidency ended, embarking on a campaign for the United Nations secretary-general role. Sall's attempt to delay the 2024 presidential elections, met with national unrest, remains a contentious chapter in his political career.

The Senegal Court of Auditors accused Sall's administration of concealing national debt figures, with discrepancies growing from $7 billion to an estimated $13 billion, a significant portion of Senegal's economy. Sall, who currently resides in Morocco, continues to deny any misconduct.

As the race to succeed Antonio Guterres as the third African U.N. secretary-general heats up, Sall is one of five candidates for the position. His previous tenure from 2012 to 2024 saw Senegal's transition to an oil and gas-producing nation.

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