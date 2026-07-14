Badrinath Temple Donation Scandal Sparks High-Level Investigation

Allegations of donation theft at Badrinath Temple have prompted stringent investigations by a high-powered committee. Led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, the inquiry aims at scrutinizing the procedures for handling and transporting donations as well as the in-house arrangements in the counting room.

Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam's Managing Director, Sandeep Tiwari, reported that the committee, through its visit to Badrinath Dham, has inspected past CCTV recordings, donation handling procedures, and the arrested accused's details. The investigation is set to continue, with plans to record complainant statements and encourage public information sharing. Expert opinions from forensic and cyber specialists are also on the table.

Heightening the situation's gravity, a Special Investigation Team has also entered the scene, honing in on administrative officials. The investigation has splashed into the political sphere, escalating tensions as Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi spar publically, with accusations of misconduct during Godiyal's previous leadership.