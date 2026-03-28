Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:36 IST
Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.
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