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Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:36 IST
Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.

Israel says it faces an incoming missile from Yemen, the first such launch of the war, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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