Infiltration almost ended in Assam after BJP formed govt there, Bengal only state where illegal immigration continues: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltration almost ended in Assam after BJP formed govt there, Bengal only state where illegal immigration continues: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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