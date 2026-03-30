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BJP Raises Alarm Over Allegations of Electoral Misconduct in West Bengal

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with BJP leaders, submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India, accusing the Trinamool Congress of attempting to manipulate West Bengal elections. Allegations include voter intimidation and misuse of state resources, prompting calls for assured free and fair polling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:54 IST
BJP Raises Alarm Over Allegations of Electoral Misconduct in West Bengal
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political move, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed a petition with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The petition addresses concerns over alleged efforts by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to influence the West Bengal elections.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar, Rijiju highlighted the gravity of their charges, suggesting that attempts to 'hijack' the democratic process are underway. The BJP alleges that such actions are creating an environment of fear and intimidation, thrusting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC into the spotlight of controversy.

The BJP's complaint underlines accusations that the West Bengal administration is being exploited to sway the electoral outcome, with officials purportedly turning into TMC operatives. Rijiju's speech urges the ECI to safeguard the integrity of the elections, reinforcing expectations of unbiased governance and an electoral process that reflects the electorate's genuine voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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