Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to power: Kharge while announcing party's '5 guarantees' for Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:27 IST
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Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to power: Kharge while announcing party's '5 guarantees' for Assam.
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