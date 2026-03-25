Kharge Rallies for Change: UDF vs LDF in 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections

In a bold move to catalyze change, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign for the upcoming 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Kharge's rally in Kozhikode underscored a theme of governance overhaul, as he fervently criticized the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), honing in on the mishandling of the Sabarimala gold theft incident.

Kharge painted a picture of stagnation under LDF's decade-long administration, questioning their accomplishments and highlighting a perceived failure to bring about meaningful advancements. His speech was peppered with promises of transformative change, should the UDF be elected, including financial reforms aimed at alleviating the economic burden on individuals.

The Congress leader also spotlighted a 'secret understanding' between CPI(M) and BJP, alleging an alliance against UDF's aspirations. His address emphasized promises like free bus travel for women, increased welfare pensions, and infrastructure improvements for senior citizens, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest on April 9, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)