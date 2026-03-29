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Congress' remarks on Gulf issue 'dangerous', risking lives of Indians for 'political gains'.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:32 IST
Congress' remarks on Gulf issue 'dangerous', risking lives of Indians for 'political gains'.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' remarks on Gulf issue 'dangerous', risking lives of Indians for 'political gains'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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