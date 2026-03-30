BJP president Nitin Nabin, elected to Rajya Sabha two weeks ago, resigns as MLA of Bihar's Bankipur: Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president Nitin Nabin, elected to Rajya Sabha two weeks ago, resigns as MLA of Bihar's Bankipur: Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar.
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- Nitin Nabin
- Rajya Sabha
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- Bihar
- Bankipur
- Assembly Speaker
- Prem Kumar
- election
- resignation
- politics