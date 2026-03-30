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Election Tensions: BJP vs Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

The BJP has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being a threat to West Bengal's democracy amid election tensions. Banerjee alleges danger from the BJP, while the opposition party claims her victim narrative misleads voters. Tensions rise with Election Commission activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:11 IST
Election Tensions: BJP vs Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, faces accusations from BJP leaders, who label her a threat to democracy in the state. This comes in the midst of heightened political drama as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections.

The BJP claims that Banerjee's allegations of threats to her life are strategic moves to win voter sympathy. Banerjee counters by accusing the BJP of planning harm against her, citing past injuries.

The Election Commission's recent transfer of officials in West Bengal has added to the controversy, with opposition parties suggesting the Commission is compromised under BJP influence. Despite the political turbulence, Mamata Banerjee remains confident of securing another term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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