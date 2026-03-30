Election Tensions: BJP vs Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, faces accusations from BJP leaders, who label her a threat to democracy in the state. This comes in the midst of heightened political drama as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections.

The BJP claims that Banerjee's allegations of threats to her life are strategic moves to win voter sympathy. Banerjee counters by accusing the BJP of planning harm against her, citing past injuries.

The Election Commission's recent transfer of officials in West Bengal has added to the controversy, with opposition parties suggesting the Commission is compromised under BJP influence. Despite the political turbulence, Mamata Banerjee remains confident of securing another term.

(With inputs from agencies.)