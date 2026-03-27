Delhi Assembly Speaker Ensures MLA Concerns Will Be Addressed

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta assured MLAs on Friday that issues raised in the House through special mentions would be properly addressed by the relevant officers. This assurance came after MLAs from the ruling BJP expressed frustration during the budget session over the lack of adequate responses to their concerns.

Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah voiced disappointment over the absence of officers in the gallery, suggesting a lack of seriousness in addressing raised issues. Similarly, Adarsh Nagar MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia criticized departmental replies for failing to resolve legislator-raised issues, questioning accountability in handling such matters.

Speaker Gupta clarified that instructions had been issued to officers, inviting dissatisfied members to inform him for further action. He recommended presenting constituency issues directly to expedite resolutions. The Committee on Questions and References, chaired by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, will ensure comprehensive information is provided by officers, adhering to Rule 280.

(With inputs from agencies.)