'Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?' asks Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchipuram; says people won't allow it.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST
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'Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?' asks Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchipuram; says people won't allow it.
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