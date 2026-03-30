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A Distinguished Farewell: Lt Gen Katiyar's Remarkable Military Journey

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar retires as Western Command Chief on March 31, completing a four-decade career. Commissioned in 1986, he served in challenging environments and held key positions. He emphasized operational enhancements and expressed gratitude to military and civil support during his farewell address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:42 IST
A Distinguished Farewell: Lt Gen Katiyar's Remarkable Military Journey
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the retiring General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command, will leave the Indian Army on March 31, marking the end of an illustrious 40-year service. Commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in June 1986, Lt Gen Katiyar has navigated diverse and challenging operational environments, from the icy expanse of the Siachen Glacier to the strategically sensitive Line of Control and Line of Actual Control.

Before ascending to the helm of Western Command on July 1, 2023, Katiyar held pivotal roles, including Director General of Military Operations at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and Commander of the elite 1 Corps. His tenure also saw him as the Colonel of the Rajput Regiment, spanning from February 2022 to December 2025.

An alumnus of reputable military institutions including Sainik School Ghorakhal and the National Defence College, Katiyar also boasts of international credentials as a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. National War College. Throughout his career, he commanded various infantry units and operational brigades. His exemplary service earned him prestigious honors such as the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2025) and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2021).

In his farewell speech, Lt Gen Katiyar expressed it was an honor to lead Western Command, hailing their operational successes and readiness. He underscored advances in operational capabilities and facilities for military families and noted strong support from local authorities and communities. With gratitude, he bid farewell to fellow soldiers, paramilitary forces, and civil partners for their stalwart support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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