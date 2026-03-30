Left-wing ideology behind spread of Naxalism not demand for development: Union Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST
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Left-wing ideology behind spread of Naxalism not demand for development: Union Minister Amit Shah.
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