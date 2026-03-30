Major Reshuffle in West Bengal's Electoral Bureaucracy Ahead of Elections

Four senior officials from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office have been transferred in a strategic reshuffle just before the Assembly elections. This move, suggested by the poll panel, is designed to ensure administrative neutrality.

The reshuffle involved officers in the CEO's office and the health and family welfare department. Deputy CEO Subrata Pal has been reassigned as senior deputy secretary in the health and family welfare department.

Election Commission sources indicate that these transfers are part of standard pre-election procedures, aimed at maintaining a level playing field and the integrity of the electoral process. West Bengal elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)